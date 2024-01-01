1 Vanuatu vatu to Australian dollars

VT1.000 VUV = A$0.01256 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:45
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Australian Dollar
1 VUV0,01256 AUD
5 VUV0,06282 AUD
10 VUV0,12564 AUD
20 VUV0,25128 AUD
50 VUV0,62820 AUD
100 VUV1,25640 AUD
250 VUV3,14100 AUD
500 VUV6,28200 AUD
1000 VUV12,56400 AUD
2000 VUV25,12800 AUD
5000 VUV62,82000 AUD
10000 VUV125,64000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 AUD79,59250 VUV
5 AUD397,96250 VUV
10 AUD795,92500 VUV
20 AUD1.591,85000 VUV
50 AUD3.979,62500 VUV
100 AUD7.959,25000 VUV
250 AUD19.898,12500 VUV
500 AUD39.796,25000 VUV
1000 AUD79.592,50000 VUV
2000 AUD159.185,00000 VUV
5000 AUD397.962,50000 VUV
10000 AUD795.925,00000 VUV