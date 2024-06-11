Convert AUD to VUV at the real exchange rate

1 Australian dollar to Vanuatu vatus

1 aud
80 vuv

A$1.000 AUD = VT79.67 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:46
Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78583.6050.9311.628157.0351.3751.353
1 GBP1.2741106.5341.1862.074200.1021.7531.724
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.0191.8780.0160.016
1 EUR1.0740.84389.82511.749168.721.4781.454

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 AUD79,67210 VUV
5 AUD398,36050 VUV
10 AUD796,72100 VUV
20 AUD1.593,44200 VUV
50 AUD3.983,60500 VUV
100 AUD7.967,21000 VUV
250 AUD19.918,02500 VUV
500 AUD39.836,05000 VUV
1000 AUD79.672,10000 VUV
2000 AUD159.344,20000 VUV
5000 AUD398.360,50000 VUV
10000 AUD796.721,00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Australian Dollar
1 VUV0,01255 AUD
5 VUV0,06276 AUD
10 VUV0,12551 AUD
20 VUV0,25103 AUD
50 VUV0,62757 AUD
100 VUV1,25514 AUD
250 VUV3,13785 AUD
500 VUV6,27570 AUD
1000 VUV12,55140 AUD
2000 VUV25,10280 AUD
5000 VUV62,75700 AUD
10000 VUV125,51400 AUD