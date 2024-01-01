Convert VND to RSD at the real exchange rate

Vietnamese dongs to Serbian dinars today

1,000 vnd
4.29 rsd

₫1.000 VND = РСД0.004286 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:54
Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5080.9311.3511,376.551.37436.703157.105
1 AUD0.66310.6180.896912.9970.91224.343104.2
1 EUR1.0741.61911.4511,478.211.47639.413168.71
1 SGD0.741.1160.68911,018.871.01727.166116.284

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Serbian Dinar
1000 VND4,28594 RSD
2000 VND8,57188 RSD
5000 VND21,42970 RSD
10000 VND42,85940 RSD
20000 VND85,71880 RSD
50000 VND214,29700 RSD
100000 VND428,59400 RSD
200000 VND857,18800 RSD
500000 VND2.142,97000 RSD
1000000 VND4.285,94000 RSD
2000000 VND8.571,88000 RSD
5000000 VND21.429,70000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Vietnamese Dong
1 RSD233,32100 VND
5 RSD1.166,60500 VND
10 RSD2.333,21000 VND
20 RSD4.666,42000 VND
50 RSD11.666,05000 VND
100 RSD23.332,10000 VND
250 RSD58.330,25000 VND
500 RSD116.660,50000 VND
1000 RSD233.321,00000 VND
2000 RSD466.642,00000 VND
5000 RSD1.166.605,00000 VND
10000 RSD2.333.210,00000 VND