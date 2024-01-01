Convert VND to MVR at the real exchange rate
5,00,000 Vietnamese dongs to Maldivian rufiyaas
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Maldivian rufiyaas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Maldivian Rufiyaa
|1000 VND
|0,60611 MVR
|2000 VND
|1,21221 MVR
|5000 VND
|3,03053 MVR
|10000 VND
|6,06106 MVR
|20000 VND
|12,12212 MVR
|50000 VND
|30,30530 MVR
|100000 VND
|60,61060 MVR
|200000 VND
|121,22120 MVR
|500000 VND
|303,05300 MVR
|1000000 VND
|606,10600 MVR
|2000000 VND
|1.212,21200 MVR
|5000000 VND
|3.030,53000 MVR
|Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Vietnamese Dong
|1 MVR
|1.649,88000 VND
|5 MVR
|8.249,40000 VND
|10 MVR
|16.498,80000 VND
|20 MVR
|32.997,60000 VND
|50 MVR
|82.494,00000 VND
|100 MVR
|164.988,00000 VND
|250 MVR
|412.470,00000 VND
|500 MVR
|824.940,00000 VND
|1000 MVR
|1.649.880,00000 VND
|2000 MVR
|3.299.760,00000 VND
|5000 MVR
|8.249.400,00000 VND
|10000 MVR
|16.498.800,00000 VND