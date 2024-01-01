amount-spellout.10000 Vietnamese dongs to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert VND to LKR at the real exchange rate

10,000 vnd
119.36 lkr

₫1.000 VND = Sr0.01194 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:09
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Sri Lankan Rupee
1000 VND11,93550 LKR
2000 VND23,87100 LKR
5000 VND59,67750 LKR
10000 VND119,35500 LKR
20000 VND238,71000 LKR
50000 VND596,77500 LKR
100000 VND1.193,55000 LKR
200000 VND2.387,10000 LKR
500000 VND5.967,75000 LKR
1000000 VND11.935,50000 LKR
2000000 VND23.871,00000 LKR
5000000 VND59.677,50000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Vietnamese Dong
1 LKR83,78330 VND
5 LKR418,91650 VND
10 LKR837,83300 VND
20 LKR1.675,66600 VND
50 LKR4.189,16500 VND
100 LKR8.378,33000 VND
250 LKR20.945,82500 VND
500 LKR41.891,65000 VND
1000 LKR83.783,30000 VND
2000 LKR167.566,60000 VND
5000 LKR418.916,50000 VND
10000 LKR837.833,00000 VND