1.00000 LKR = 74.96210 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Vietnamese Dong
1 LKR74.96210 VND
5 LKR374.81050 VND
10 LKR749.62100 VND
20 LKR1499.24200 VND
50 LKR3748.10500 VND
100 LKR7496.21000 VND
250 LKR18740.52500 VND
500 LKR37481.05000 VND
1000 LKR74962.10000 VND
2000 LKR149924.20000 VND
5000 LKR374810.50000 VND
10000 LKR749621.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 VND0.01334 LKR
5 VND0.06670 LKR
10 VND0.13340 LKR
20 VND0.26680 LKR
50 VND0.66701 LKR
100 VND1.33401 LKR
250 VND3.33503 LKR
500 VND6.67005 LKR
1000 VND13.34010 LKR
2000 VND26.68020 LKR
5000 VND66.70050 LKR
10000 VND133.40100 LKR