5,00,000 Vietnamese dongs to Australian dollars
Convert VND to AUD at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Australian dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs
Change Converter source currency
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Australian Dollar
|1000 VND
|0,05923 AUD
|2000 VND
|0,11846 AUD
|5000 VND
|0,29614 AUD
|10000 VND
|0,59229 AUD
|20000 VND
|1,18458 AUD
|50000 VND
|2,96145 AUD
|100000 VND
|5,92289 AUD
|200000 VND
|11,84578 AUD
|500000 VND
|29,61445 AUD
|1000000 VND
|59,22890 AUD
|2000000 VND
|118,45780 AUD
|5000000 VND
|296,14450 AUD
|Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
|1 AUD
|16.883,60000 VND
|5 AUD
|84.418,00000 VND
|10 AUD
|168.836,00000 VND
|20 AUD
|337.672,00000 VND
|50 AUD
|844.180,00000 VND
|100 AUD
|1.688.360,00000 VND
|250 AUD
|4.220.900,00000 VND
|500 AUD
|8.441.800,00000 VND
|1000 AUD
|16.883.600,00000 VND
|2000 AUD
|33.767.200,00000 VND
|5000 AUD
|84.418.000,00000 VND
|10000 AUD
|168.836.000,00000 VND