100 Uzbekistan soms to Thai bahts

100 uzs
0.29 thb

so'm1.000 UZS = ฿0.002910 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:07
1 EUR10.8421.07489.7031.4751.6180.9619.739
1 GBP1.18811.276106.5991.7531.9221.14123.457
1 USD0.9310.784183.5451.3741.5070.89418.384
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Thai Baht
1 UZS0,00291 THB
5 UZS0,01455 THB
10 UZS0,02910 THB
20 UZS0,05821 THB
50 UZS0,14552 THB
100 UZS0,29105 THB
250 UZS0,72762 THB
500 UZS1,45523 THB
1000 UZS2,91046 THB
2000 UZS5,82092 THB
5000 UZS14,55230 THB
10000 UZS29,10460 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Uzbekistan Som
1 THB343,58800 UZS
5 THB1.717,94000 UZS
10 THB3.435,88000 UZS
20 THB6.871,76000 UZS
50 THB17.179,40000 UZS
100 THB34.358,80000 UZS
250 THB85.897,00000 UZS
500 THB171.794,00000 UZS
1000 THB343.588,00000 UZS
2000 THB687.176,00000 UZS
5000 THB1.717.940,00000 UZS
10000 THB3.435.880,00000 UZS