Convert UZS to SAR at the real exchange rate

20 Uzbekistan soms to Saudi riyals

20 uzs
0.01 sar

so'm1.000 UZS = SR0.0002972 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:00
How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Saudi Riyal
1 UZS0,00030 SAR
5 UZS0,00149 SAR
10 UZS0,00297 SAR
20 UZS0,00594 SAR
50 UZS0,01486 SAR
100 UZS0,02972 SAR
250 UZS0,07430 SAR
500 UZS0,14860 SAR
1000 UZS0,29721 SAR
2000 UZS0,59442 SAR
5000 UZS1,48605 SAR
10000 UZS2,97209 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Uzbekistan Som
1 SAR3.364,63000 UZS
5 SAR16.823,15000 UZS
10 SAR33.646,30000 UZS
20 SAR67.292,60000 UZS
50 SAR168.231,50000 UZS
100 SAR336.463,00000 UZS
250 SAR841.157,50000 UZS
500 SAR1.682.315,00000 UZS
1000 SAR3.364.630,00000 UZS
2000 SAR6.729.260,00000 UZS
5000 SAR16.823.150,00000 UZS
10000 SAR33.646.300,00000 UZS