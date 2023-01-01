250 Saudi riyals to Uzbekistan soms

Convert SAR to UZS at the real exchange rate

250 sar
822845 uzs

1.00000 SAR = 3291.38000 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:46
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.83081.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9111.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.19141.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088960.009441890.012020510.01591870.0176460.0101140.204013

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Uzbekistan Som
1 SAR3291.38000 UZS
5 SAR16456.90000 UZS
10 SAR32913.80000 UZS
20 SAR65827.60000 UZS
50 SAR164569.00000 UZS
100 SAR329138.00000 UZS
250 SAR822845.00000 UZS
500 SAR1645690.00000 UZS
1000 SAR3291380.00000 UZS
2000 SAR6582760.00000 UZS
5000 SAR16456900.00000 UZS
10000 SAR32913800.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Saudi Riyal
1 UZS0.00030 SAR
5 UZS0.00152 SAR
10 UZS0.00304 SAR
20 UZS0.00608 SAR
50 UZS0.01519 SAR
100 UZS0.03038 SAR
250 UZS0.07596 SAR
500 UZS0.15191 SAR
1000 UZS0.30382 SAR
2000 UZS0.60765 SAR
5000 UZS1.51912 SAR
10000 UZS3.03824 SAR