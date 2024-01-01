Convert UZS to JPY at the real exchange rate

500 Uzbekistan soms to Japanese yen

500 uzs
6 jpy

so'm1.000 UZS = ¥0.01244 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:28
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.07489.7311.4761.6180.9619.818
1 GBP1.18911.277106.6491.7541.9231.14123.554
1 USD0.9310.783183.5451.3741.5070.89418.451
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.221

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Japanese Yen
1 UZS0,01244 JPY
5 UZS0,06220 JPY
10 UZS0,12440 JPY
20 UZS0,24880 JPY
50 UZS0,62199 JPY
100 UZS1,24398 JPY
250 UZS3,10995 JPY
500 UZS6,21990 JPY
1000 UZS12,43980 JPY
2000 UZS24,87960 JPY
5000 UZS62,19900 JPY
10000 UZS124,39800 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Uzbekistan Som
100 JPY8.038,72000 UZS
1000 JPY80.387,20000 UZS
1500 JPY120.580,80000 UZS
2000 JPY160.774,40000 UZS
3000 JPY241.161,60000 UZS
5000 JPY401.936,00000 UZS
5400 JPY434.090,88000 UZS
10000 JPY803.872,00000 UZS
15000 JPY1.205.808,00000 UZS
20000 JPY1.607.744,00000 UZS
25000 JPY2.009.680,00000 UZS
30000 JPY2.411.616,00000 UZS