10 Uzbekistan soms to Hungarian forints

10 uzs
0 huf

so'm1.000 UZS = Ft0.02927 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:14
How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Hungarian Forint
1 UZS0,02927 HUF
5 UZS0,14635 HUF
10 UZS0,29270 HUF
20 UZS0,58540 HUF
50 UZS1,46350 HUF
100 UZS2,92699 HUF
250 UZS7,31748 HUF
500 UZS14,63495 HUF
1000 UZS29,26990 HUF
2000 UZS58,53980 HUF
5000 UZS146,34950 HUF
10000 UZS292,69900 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Uzbekistan Som
2000 HUF68.329,40000 UZS
5000 HUF170.823,50000 UZS
10000 HUF341.647,00000 UZS
15000 HUF512.470,50000 UZS
20000 HUF683.294,00000 UZS
30000 HUF1.024.941,00000 UZS
40000 HUF1.366.588,00000 UZS
50000 HUF1.708.235,00000 UZS
60000 HUF2.049.882,00000 UZS
100000 HUF3.416.470,00000 UZS
150000 HUF5.124.705,00000 UZS
200000 HUF6.832.940,00000 UZS