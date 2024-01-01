Convert UZS to CZK at the real exchange rate

5,000 Uzbekistan soms to Czech korunas

5,000 uzs
9.12 czk

so'm1.000 UZS = Kč0.001824 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.07489.7291.4761.6180.9619.835
1 GBP1.18811.277106.6461.7541.9241.14123.574
1 USD0.9310.783183.5421.3741.5070.89418.467
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.221

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Czech Republic Koruna
1 UZS0,00182 CZK
5 UZS0,00912 CZK
10 UZS0,01824 CZK
20 UZS0,03647 CZK
50 UZS0,09118 CZK
100 UZS0,18236 CZK
250 UZS0,45590 CZK
500 UZS0,91179 CZK
1000 UZS1,82358 CZK
2000 UZS3,64716 CZK
5000 UZS9,11790 CZK
10000 UZS18,23580 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Uzbekistan Som
1 CZK548,37100 UZS
5 CZK2.741,85500 UZS
10 CZK5.483,71000 UZS
20 CZK10.967,42000 UZS
50 CZK27.418,55000 UZS
100 CZK54.837,10000 UZS
250 CZK137.092,75000 UZS
500 CZK274.185,50000 UZS
1000 CZK548.371,00000 UZS
2000 CZK1.096.742,00000 UZS
5000 CZK2.741.855,00000 UZS
10000 CZK5.483.710,00000 UZS