5,000 Uzbekistan soms to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert UZS to BTN at the real exchange rate

5,000 uzs
33.08 btn

so'm1.000 UZS = Nu.0.006615 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:49
How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 UZS0,00662 BTN
5 UZS0,03308 BTN
10 UZS0,06615 BTN
20 UZS0,13231 BTN
50 UZS0,33076 BTN
100 UZS0,66153 BTN
250 UZS1,65382 BTN
500 UZS3,30764 BTN
1000 UZS6,61528 BTN
2000 UZS13,23056 BTN
5000 UZS33,07640 BTN
10000 UZS66,15280 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Uzbekistan Som
1 BTN151,16500 UZS
5 BTN755,82500 UZS
10 BTN1.511,65000 UZS
20 BTN3.023,30000 UZS
50 BTN7.558,25000 UZS
100 BTN15.116,50000 UZS
250 BTN37.791,25000 UZS
500 BTN75.582,50000 UZS
1000 BTN151.165,00000 UZS
2000 BTN302.330,00000 UZS
5000 BTN755.825,00000 UZS
10000 BTN1.511.650,00000 UZS