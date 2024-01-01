amount-spellout.1000 Uzbekistan soms to Brazilian reais

Convert UZS to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 uzs
0.43 brl

so'm1.000 UZS = R$0.0004257 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.07489.7461.4761.6180.9619.838
1 GBP1.18811.277106.6551.7541.9231.14123.576
1 USD0.9310.783183.5431.3741.5060.89418.467
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.221

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uzbekistan soms

UZS to USD

UZS to EUR

UZS to GBP

UZS to INR

UZS to JPY

UZS to RUB

UZS to AUD

UZS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Brazilian Real
1 UZS0,00043 BRL
5 UZS0,00213 BRL
10 UZS0,00426 BRL
20 UZS0,00851 BRL
50 UZS0,02128 BRL
100 UZS0,04257 BRL
250 UZS0,10642 BRL
500 UZS0,21285 BRL
1000 UZS0,42569 BRL
2000 UZS0,85139 BRL
5000 UZS2,12847 BRL
10000 UZS4,25694 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Uzbekistan Som
1 BRL2.349,11000 UZS
5 BRL11.745,55000 UZS
10 BRL23.491,10000 UZS
20 BRL46.982,20000 UZS
50 BRL117.455,50000 UZS
100 BRL234.911,00000 UZS
250 BRL587.277,50000 UZS
500 BRL1.174.555,00000 UZS
1000 BRL2.349.110,00000 UZS
2000 BRL4.698.220,00000 UZS
5000 BRL11.745.550,00000 UZS
10000 BRL23.491.100,00000 UZS