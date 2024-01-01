Uruguayan pesos to Kenyan shillings today

1,000 uyu
3,268 kes

$U1.000 UYU = Ksh3.268 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Kenyan Shilling
1 UYU3,26843 KES
5 UYU16,34215 KES
10 UYU32,68430 KES
20 UYU65,36860 KES
50 UYU163,42150 KES
100 UYU326,84300 KES
250 UYU817,10750 KES
500 UYU1.634,21500 KES
1000 UYU3.268,43000 KES
2000 UYU6.536,86000 KES
5000 UYU16.342,15000 KES
10000 UYU32.684,30000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Uruguayan Peso
1 KES0,30596 UYU
5 KES1,52979 UYU
10 KES3,05957 UYU
20 KES6,11914 UYU
50 KES15,29785 UYU
100 KES30,59570 UYU
250 KES76,48925 UYU
500 KES152,97850 UYU
1000 KES305,95700 UYU
2000 KES611,91400 UYU
5000 KES1.529,78500 UYU
10000 KES3.059,57000 UYU