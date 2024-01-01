Convert KES to UYU at the real exchange rate

2,000 Kenyan shillings to Uruguayan pesos

2,000 kes
618.67 uyu

Ksh1.000 KES = $U0.3093 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KES to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.30930.3093
Low0.29440.2808
Average0.30360.2955
Change4.11%8.38%
View full history

1 KES to UYU stats

The performance of KES to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3093 and a 30 day low of 0.2944. This means the 30 day average was 0.3036. The change for KES to UYU was 4.11.

The performance of KES to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3093 and a 90 day low of 0.2808. This means the 90 day average was 0.2955. The change for KES to UYU was 8.38.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Uruguayan Peso
1 KES0,30934 UYU
5 KES1,54668 UYU
10 KES3,09335 UYU
20 KES6,18670 UYU
50 KES15,46675 UYU
100 KES30,93350 UYU
250 KES77,33375 UYU
500 KES154,66750 UYU
1000 KES309,33500 UYU
2000 KES618,67000 UYU
5000 KES1.546,67500 UYU
10000 KES3.093,35000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Kenyan Shilling
1 UYU3,23274 KES
5 UYU16,16370 KES
10 UYU32,32740 KES
20 UYU64,65480 KES
50 UYU161,63700 KES
100 UYU323,27400 KES
250 UYU808,18500 KES
500 UYU1.616,37000 KES
1000 UYU3.232,74000 KES
2000 UYU6.465,48000 KES
5000 UYU16.163,70000 KES
10000 UYU32.327,40000 KES