1.00000 USD = 3.06645 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:18
1 EUR10.869361.106892.04991.461531.617770.93048518.718
1 GBP1.1502711.2731105.8811.681131.860851.0703121.5304
1 USD0.90350.785484183.16761.32051.461670.8406516.9118
1 INR0.01086370.009444590.012023910.01587760.0175750.01010790.203346

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
1 USD3.06645 TND
5 USD15.33225 TND
10 USD30.66450 TND
20 USD61.32900 TND
50 USD153.32250 TND
100 USD306.64500 TND
250 USD766.61250 TND
500 USD1533.22500 TND
1000 USD3066.45000 TND
2000 USD6132.90000 TND
5000 USD15332.25000 TND
10000 USD30664.50000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / US Dollar
1 TND0.32611 USD
5 TND1.63055 USD
10 TND3.26110 USD
20 TND6.52220 USD
50 TND16.30550 USD
100 TND32.61100 USD
250 TND81.52750 USD
500 TND163.05500 USD
1000 TND326.11000 USD
2000 TND652.22000 USD
5000 TND1630.55000 USD
10000 TND3261.10000 USD