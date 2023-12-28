amount-spellout.10000 US dollars to Nepalese rupees

Convert USD to NPR at the real exchange rate

10000 usd
1332390 npr

1.00000 USD = 133.23900 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:01
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06457710.109530.001024880.0007006970.0006092030.005518790.0131188
1 INR15.485411.696110.01587070.01085060.009433730.08546050.203149
1 JPY9.129960.58958610.009357130.006397130.005561990.05038630.119774
1 CAD975.72263.0093106.8710.6836860.5944135.384812.8003

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Nepalese Rupee
1 USD133.23900 NPR
5 USD666.19500 NPR
10 USD1332.39000 NPR
20 USD2664.78000 NPR
50 USD6661.95000 NPR
100 USD13323.90000 NPR
250 USD33309.75000 NPR
500 USD66619.50000 NPR
1000 USD133239.00000 NPR
2000 USD266478.00000 NPR
5000 USD666195.00000 NPR
10000 USD1332390.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / US Dollar
1 NPR0.00751 USD
5 NPR0.03753 USD
10 NPR0.07505 USD
20 NPR0.15011 USD
50 NPR0.37527 USD
100 NPR0.75053 USD
250 NPR1.87633 USD
500 NPR3.75266 USD
1000 NPR7.50531 USD
2000 NPR15.01062 USD
5000 NPR37.52655 USD
10000 NPR75.05310 USD