5000 US dollars to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert USD to KZT at the real exchange rate

5000 usd
2269750 kzt

1.00000 USD = 453.95000 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06457050.1095330.001024340.0006998760.0006082960.005517820.0130983
1 INR15.48711.696340.01586390.01083890.009420650.08545420.202853
1 JPY9.129630.58950510.009351830.006389160.005553520.05037560.119583
1 CAD976.2463.0363106.93110.6832470.5938435.3867112.7871

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 USD453.95000 KZT
5 USD2269.75000 KZT
10 USD4539.50000 KZT
20 USD9079.00000 KZT
50 USD22697.50000 KZT
100 USD45395.00000 KZT
250 USD113487.50000 KZT
500 USD226975.00000 KZT
1000 USD453950.00000 KZT
2000 USD907900.00000 KZT
5000 USD2269750.00000 KZT
10000 USD4539500.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / US Dollar
1 KZT0.00220 USD
5 KZT0.01101 USD
10 KZT0.02203 USD
20 KZT0.04406 USD
50 KZT0.11014 USD
100 KZT0.22029 USD
250 KZT0.55072 USD
500 KZT1.10145 USD
1000 KZT2.20289 USD
2000 KZT4.40578 USD
5000 KZT11.01445 USD
10000 KZT22.02890 USD