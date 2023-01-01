1 US dollar to Gibraltar pounds

Convert USD to GIP at the real exchange rate

1 usd
0.78 gip

1.00000 USD = 0.78345 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869961.1104592.36111.465131.62240.92694518.7706
1 GBP1.1494811.2764106.1641.684081.864851.065521.5758
1 USD0.900550.783453183.17451.31941.461030.8347516.9036
1 INR0.01082710.009419390.012022910.0158630.01756580.01003610.203231

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Gibraltar pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Gibraltar Pound
1 USD0.78345 GIP
5 USD3.91726 GIP
10 USD7.83453 GIP
20 USD15.66906 GIP
50 USD39.17265 GIP
100 USD78.34530 GIP
250 USD195.86325 GIP
500 USD391.72650 GIP
1000 USD783.45300 GIP
2000 USD1566.90600 GIP
5000 USD3917.26500 GIP
10000 USD7834.53000 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / US Dollar
1 GIP1.27640 USD
5 GIP6.38200 USD
10 GIP12.76400 USD
20 GIP25.52800 USD
50 GIP63.82000 USD
100 GIP127.64000 USD
250 GIP319.10000 USD
500 GIP638.20000 USD
1000 GIP1276.40000 USD
2000 GIP2552.80000 USD
5000 GIP6382.00000 USD
10000 GIP12764.00000 USD