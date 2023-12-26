1 US dollar to British pounds sterling

Convert USD to GBP at the real exchange rate

1 usd
0.78 gbp

1.00000 USD = 0.78296 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:03
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates US Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 USD0.78296 GBP
5 USD3.91481 GBP
10 USD7.82963 GBP
20 USD15.65926 GBP
50 USD39.14815 GBP
100 USD78.29630 GBP
250 USD195.74075 GBP
500 USD391.48150 GBP
1000 USD782.96300 GBP
2000 USD1565.92600 GBP
5000 USD3914.81500 GBP
10000 USD7829.63000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / US Dollar
1 GBP1.27720 USD
5 GBP6.38600 USD
10 GBP12.77200 USD
20 GBP25.54400 USD
50 GBP63.86000 USD
100 GBP127.72000 USD
250 GBP319.30000 USD
500 GBP638.60000 USD
1000 GBP1277.20000 USD
2000 GBP2554.40000 USD
5000 GBP6386.00000 USD
10000 GBP12772.00000 USD