500 Ugandan shillings to CFA francs beac

Convert UGX to XAF at the real exchange rate

500 ugx
82 xaf

Ush1.000 UGX = FCFA0.1638 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:32
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / CFA Franc BEAC
1 UGX0,16383 XAF
5 UGX0,81914 XAF
10 UGX1,63827 XAF
20 UGX3,27654 XAF
50 UGX8,19135 XAF
100 UGX16,38270 XAF
250 UGX40,95675 XAF
500 UGX81,91350 XAF
1000 UGX163,82700 XAF
2000 UGX327,65400 XAF
5000 UGX819,13500 XAF
10000 UGX1.638,27000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Ugandan Shilling
1 XAF6,10401 UGX
5 XAF30,52005 UGX
10 XAF61,04010 UGX
20 XAF122,08020 UGX
50 XAF305,20050 UGX
100 XAF610,40100 UGX
250 XAF1.526,00250 UGX
500 XAF3.052,00500 UGX
1000 XAF6.104,01000 UGX
2000 XAF12.208,02000 UGX
5000 XAF30.520,05000 UGX
10000 XAF61.040,10000 UGX