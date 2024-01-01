Convert UGX to UYU at the real exchange rate

100 Ugandan shillings to Uruguayan pesos

100 ugx
1.06 uyu

Ush1.000 UGX = $U0.01055 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:36
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Uruguayan Peso
1 UGX0,01055 UYU
5 UGX0,05275 UYU
10 UGX0,10551 UYU
20 UGX0,21102 UYU
50 UGX0,52755 UYU
100 UGX1,05510 UYU
250 UGX2,63775 UYU
500 UGX5,27550 UYU
1000 UGX10,55100 UYU
2000 UGX21,10200 UYU
5000 UGX52,75500 UYU
10000 UGX105,51000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Ugandan Shilling
1 UYU94,77790 UGX
5 UYU473,88950 UGX
10 UYU947,77900 UGX
20 UYU1.895,55800 UGX
50 UYU4.738,89500 UGX
100 UYU9.477,79000 UGX
250 UYU23.694,47500 UGX
500 UYU47.388,95000 UGX
1000 UYU94.777,90000 UGX
2000 UYU189.555,80000 UGX
5000 UYU473.889,50000 UGX
10000 UYU947.779,00000 UGX