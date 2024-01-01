10 Ugandan shillings to Seychellois rupees

Convert UGX to SCR at the real exchange rate

10 ugx
0.04 scr

Ush1.000 UGX = ₨0.003710 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:57
Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5080.9321.3510.78583.551,515.351.375
1 AUD0.66310.6180.8960.5255.3891,004.60.912
1 EUR1.0731.61911.450.84289.6871,626.651.476
1 SGD0.741.1170.6910.58161.8521,121.821.018

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Seychellois Rupee
1 UGX0,00371 SCR
5 UGX0,01855 SCR
10 UGX0,03710 SCR
20 UGX0,07420 SCR
50 UGX0,18550 SCR
100 UGX0,37101 SCR
250 UGX0,92752 SCR
500 UGX1,85504 SCR
1000 UGX3,71007 SCR
2000 UGX7,42014 SCR
5000 UGX18,55035 SCR
10000 UGX37,10070 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Ugandan Shilling
1 SCR269,53700 UGX
5 SCR1.347,68500 UGX
10 SCR2.695,37000 UGX
20 SCR5.390,74000 UGX
50 SCR13.476,85000 UGX
100 SCR26.953,70000 UGX
250 SCR67.384,25000 UGX
500 SCR134.768,50000 UGX
1000 SCR269.537,00000 UGX
2000 SCR539.074,00000 UGX
5000 SCR1.347.685,00000 UGX
10000 SCR2.695.370,00000 UGX