Convert UGX to RWF at the real exchange rate

10 Ugandan shillings to Rwandan francs

10 ugx
4 rwf

Ush1.000 UGX = R₣0.3508 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:48
Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5080.9321.3510.78583.551,514.371.375
1 AUD0.66310.6180.8960.5255.391,003.950.912
1 EUR1.0731.61911.450.84289.6831,625.521.476
1 SGD0.741.1170.6910.58161.8521,121.091.018

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Rwandan Franc
1 UGX0,35081 RWF
5 UGX1,75405 RWF
10 UGX3,50810 RWF
20 UGX7,01620 RWF
50 UGX17,54050 RWF
100 UGX35,08100 RWF
250 UGX87,70250 RWF
500 UGX175,40500 RWF
1000 UGX350,81000 RWF
2000 UGX701,62000 RWF
5000 UGX1.754,05000 RWF
10000 UGX3.508,10000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Ugandan Shilling
1 RWF2,85055 UGX
5 RWF14,25275 UGX
10 RWF28,50550 UGX
20 RWF57,01100 UGX
50 RWF142,52750 UGX
100 RWF285,05500 UGX
250 RWF712,63750 UGX
500 RWF1.425,27500 UGX
1000 RWF2.850,55000 UGX
2000 RWF5.701,10000 UGX
5000 RWF14.252,75000 UGX
10000 RWF28.505,50000 UGX