50 Rwandan francs to Ugandan shillings

Convert RWF to UGX at the real exchange rate

50 rwf
150 ugx

1.00000 RWF = 2.99957 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:55
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Ugandan Shilling
1 RWF2.99957 UGX
5 RWF14.99785 UGX
10 RWF29.99570 UGX
20 RWF59.99140 UGX
50 RWF149.97850 UGX
100 RWF299.95700 UGX
250 RWF749.89250 UGX
500 RWF1499.78500 UGX
1000 RWF2999.57000 UGX
2000 RWF5999.14000 UGX
5000 RWF14997.85000 UGX
10000 RWF29995.70000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Rwandan Franc
1 UGX0.33338 RWF
5 UGX1.66690 RWF
10 UGX3.33381 RWF
20 UGX6.66762 RWF
50 UGX16.66905 RWF
100 UGX33.33810 RWF
250 UGX83.34525 RWF
500 UGX166.69050 RWF
1000 UGX333.38100 RWF
2000 UGX666.76200 RWF
5000 UGX1666.90500 RWF
10000 UGX3333.81000 RWF