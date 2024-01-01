Convert UGX to RUB at the real exchange rate

5,000 Ugandan shillings to Russian rubles

5,000 ugx
118.45 rub

Ush1.000 UGX = руб0.02369 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
How to convert Ugandan shillings to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Russian Ruble
1 UGX0,02369 RUB
5 UGX0,11845 RUB
10 UGX0,23690 RUB
20 UGX0,47380 RUB
50 UGX1,18451 RUB
100 UGX2,36902 RUB
250 UGX5,92255 RUB
500 UGX11,84510 RUB
1000 UGX23,69020 RUB
2000 UGX47,38040 RUB
5000 UGX118,45100 RUB
10000 UGX236,90200 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Ugandan Shilling
1 RUB42,21160 UGX
5 RUB211,05800 UGX
10 RUB422,11600 UGX
20 RUB844,23200 UGX
50 RUB2.110,58000 UGX
100 RUB4.221,16000 UGX
250 RUB10.552,90000 UGX
500 RUB21.105,80000 UGX
1000 RUB42.211,60000 UGX
2000 RUB84.423,20000 UGX
5000 RUB211.058,00000 UGX
10000 RUB422.116,00000 UGX