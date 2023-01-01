5 Russian rubles to Ugandan shillings

Convert RUB to UGX at the real exchange rate

5 rub
211 ugx

1.00000 RUB = 42.24900 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Ugandan Shilling
1 RUB42.24900 UGX
5 RUB211.24500 UGX
10 RUB422.49000 UGX
20 RUB844.98000 UGX
50 RUB2112.45000 UGX
100 RUB4224.90000 UGX
250 RUB10562.25000 UGX
500 RUB21124.50000 UGX
1000 RUB42249.00000 UGX
2000 RUB84498.00000 UGX
5000 RUB211245.00000 UGX
10000 RUB422490.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Russian Ruble
1 UGX0.02367 RUB
5 UGX0.11835 RUB
10 UGX0.23669 RUB
20 UGX0.47338 RUB
50 UGX1.18346 RUB
100 UGX2.36692 RUB
250 UGX5.91730 RUB
500 UGX11.83460 RUB
1000 UGX23.66920 RUB
2000 UGX47.33840 RUB
5000 UGX118.34600 RUB
10000 UGX236.69200 RUB