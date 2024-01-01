Convert UGX to NAD at the real exchange rate

500 Ugandan shillings to Namibian dollars

500 ugx
2.48 nad

Ush1.000 UGX = $0.004956 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5090.9311.350.78583.541,518.481.376
1 AUD0.66310.6170.8950.5255.3741,006.520.912
1 EUR1.0741.62111.4510.84389.7341,631.081.478
1 SGD0.7411.1170.68910.58161.8631,124.471.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Namibian Dollar
1 UGX0,00496 NAD
5 UGX0,02478 NAD
10 UGX0,04956 NAD
20 UGX0,09913 NAD
50 UGX0,24781 NAD
100 UGX0,49563 NAD
250 UGX1,23906 NAD
500 UGX2,47813 NAD
1000 UGX4,95626 NAD
2000 UGX9,91252 NAD
5000 UGX24,78130 NAD
10000 UGX49,56260 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 NAD201,76500 UGX
5 NAD1.008,82500 UGX
10 NAD2.017,65000 UGX
20 NAD4.035,30000 UGX
50 NAD10.088,25000 UGX
100 NAD20.176,50000 UGX
250 NAD50.441,25000 UGX
500 NAD100.882,50000 UGX
1000 NAD201.765,00000 UGX
2000 NAD403.530,00000 UGX
5000 NAD1.008.825,00000 UGX
10000 NAD2.017.650,00000 UGX