5 Ugandan shillings to Malawian kwachas

Convert UGX to MWK at the real exchange rate

5 ugx
2.32 mwk

Ush1.000 UGX = MK0.4644 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:23
How to convert Ugandan shillings to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Malawian Kwacha
1 UGX0,46442 MWK
5 UGX2,32208 MWK
10 UGX4,64416 MWK
20 UGX9,28832 MWK
50 UGX23,22080 MWK
100 UGX46,44160 MWK
250 UGX116,10400 MWK
500 UGX232,20800 MWK
1000 UGX464,41600 MWK
2000 UGX928,83200 MWK
5000 UGX2.322,08000 MWK
10000 UGX4.644,16000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Ugandan Shilling
1 MWK2,15324 UGX
5 MWK10,76620 UGX
10 MWK21,53240 UGX
20 MWK43,06480 UGX
50 MWK107,66200 UGX
100 MWK215,32400 UGX
250 MWK538,31000 UGX
500 MWK1.076,62000 UGX
1000 MWK2.153,24000 UGX
2000 MWK4.306,48000 UGX
5000 MWK10.766,20000 UGX
10000 MWK21.532,40000 UGX