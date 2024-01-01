Convert UGX to MGA at the real exchange rate

10 Ugandan shillings to Malagasy ariaries

10 ugx
12 mga

Ush1.000 UGX = Ar1.200 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:23
Wise

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Malagasy Ariary
1 UGX1,20033 MGA
5 UGX6,00165 MGA
10 UGX12,00330 MGA
20 UGX24,00660 MGA
50 UGX60,01650 MGA
100 UGX120,03300 MGA
250 UGX300,08250 MGA
500 UGX600,16500 MGA
1000 UGX1.200,33000 MGA
2000 UGX2.400,66000 MGA
5000 UGX6.001,65000 MGA
10000 UGX12.003,30000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Ugandan Shilling
1 MGA0,83310 UGX
5 MGA4,16552 UGX
10 MGA8,33104 UGX
20 MGA16,66208 UGX
50 MGA41,65520 UGX
100 MGA83,31040 UGX
250 MGA208,27600 UGX
500 MGA416,55200 UGX
1000 MGA833,10400 UGX
2000 MGA1.666,20800 UGX
5000 MGA4.165,52000 UGX
10000 MGA8.331,04000 UGX