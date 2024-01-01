Convert UGX to MDL at the real exchange rate

Ugandan shillings to Moldovan leus today

1,000 ugx
4.75 mdl

Ush1.000 UGX = L0.004748 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:23
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Moldovan Leu
1 UGX0,00475 MDL
5 UGX0,02374 MDL
10 UGX0,04748 MDL
20 UGX0,09497 MDL
50 UGX0,23741 MDL
100 UGX0,47483 MDL
250 UGX1,18706 MDL
500 UGX2,37413 MDL
1000 UGX4,74825 MDL
2000 UGX9,49650 MDL
5000 UGX23,74125 MDL
10000 UGX47,48250 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Ugandan Shilling
1 MDL210,60400 UGX
5 MDL1.053,02000 UGX
10 MDL2.106,04000 UGX
20 MDL4.212,08000 UGX
50 MDL10.530,20000 UGX
100 MDL21.060,40000 UGX
250 MDL52.651,00000 UGX
500 MDL105.302,00000 UGX
1000 MDL210.604,00000 UGX
2000 MDL421.208,00000 UGX
5000 MDL1.053.020,00000 UGX
10000 MDL2.106.040,00000 UGX