Convert UAH to RSD at the real exchange rate

500 Ukrainian hryvnias to Serbian dinars

500 uah
1,341.26 rsd

₴1.000 UAH = РСД2.683 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:28
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Serbian Dinar
1 UAH2,68252 RSD
5 UAH13,41260 RSD
10 UAH26,82520 RSD
20 UAH53,65040 RSD
50 UAH134,12600 RSD
100 UAH268,25200 RSD
250 UAH670,63000 RSD
500 UAH1.341,26000 RSD
1000 UAH2.682,52000 RSD
2000 UAH5.365,04000 RSD
5000 UAH13.412,60000 RSD
10000 UAH26.825,20000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 RSD0,37278 UAH
5 RSD1,86392 UAH
10 RSD3,72783 UAH
20 RSD7,45566 UAH
50 RSD18,63915 UAH
100 RSD37,27830 UAH
250 RSD93,19575 UAH
500 RSD186,39150 UAH
1000 RSD372,78300 UAH
2000 RSD745,56600 UAH
5000 RSD1.863,91500 UAH
10000 RSD3.727,83000 UAH