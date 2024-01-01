Convert UAH to MUR at the real exchange rate

1 Ukrainian hryvnia to Mauritian rupees

1 uah
1.18 mur

₴1.000 UAH = ₨1.179 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92683.5380.7821.3481.37318.3321.501
1 EUR1.08190.2250.8451.4561.48319.81.621
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.2190.018
1 GBP1.2791.184106.83311.7241.75623.4441.919

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnia

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Mauritian Rupee
1 UAH1,17943 MUR
5 UAH5,89715 MUR
10 UAH11,79430 MUR
20 UAH23,58860 MUR
50 UAH58,97150 MUR
100 UAH117,94300 MUR
250 UAH294,85750 MUR
500 UAH589,71500 MUR
1000 UAH1.179,43000 MUR
2000 UAH2.358,86000 MUR
5000 UAH5.897,15000 MUR
10000 UAH11.794,30000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MUR0,84787 UAH
5 MUR4,23934 UAH
10 MUR8,47867 UAH
20 MUR16,95734 UAH
50 MUR42,39335 UAH
100 MUR84,78670 UAH
250 MUR211,96675 UAH
500 MUR423,93350 UAH
1000 MUR847,86700 UAH
2000 MUR1.695,73400 UAH
5000 MUR4.239,33500 UAH
10000 MUR8.478,67000 UAH