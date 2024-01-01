Convert UAH to MOP at the real exchange rate

5 Ukrainian hryvnias to Macanese patacas

5 uah
1.00 mop

₴1.000 UAH = MOP$0.1991 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92683.5470.7821.3491.37318.3421.502
1 EUR1.08190.210.8451.4561.48319.8051.622
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.220.018
1 GBP1.2781.184106.79411.7241.75623.4461.92

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Macanese Pataca
1 UAH0,19911 MOP
5 UAH0,99553 MOP
10 UAH1,99106 MOP
20 UAH3,98212 MOP
50 UAH9,95530 MOP
100 UAH19,91060 MOP
250 UAH49,77650 MOP
500 UAH99,55300 MOP
1000 UAH199,10600 MOP
2000 UAH398,21200 MOP
5000 UAH995,53000 MOP
10000 UAH1.991,06000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MOP5,02244 UAH
5 MOP25,11220 UAH
10 MOP50,22440 UAH
20 MOP100,44880 UAH
50 MOP251,12200 UAH
100 MOP502,24400 UAH
250 MOP1.255,61000 UAH
500 MOP2.511,22000 UAH
1000 MOP5.022,44000 UAH
2000 MOP10.044,88000 UAH
5000 MOP25.112,20000 UAH
10000 MOP50.224,40000 UAH