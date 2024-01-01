Convert UAH to MOP at the real exchange rate

1 Ukrainian hryvnia to Macanese patacas

1 uah
0.20 mop

₴1.000 UAH = MOP$0.1991 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:51
Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92683.5380.7821.3481.37318.3451.502
1 EUR1.08190.20.8451.4561.48319.8081.622
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.220.018
1 GBP1.2781.184106.78211.7241.75523.4491.92

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Macanese Pataca
1 UAH0,19912 MOP
5 UAH0,99557 MOP
10 UAH1,99115 MOP
20 UAH3,98230 MOP
50 UAH9,95575 MOP
100 UAH19,91150 MOP
250 UAH49,77875 MOP
500 UAH99,55750 MOP
1000 UAH199,11500 MOP
2000 UAH398,23000 MOP
5000 UAH995,57500 MOP
10000 UAH1.991,15000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MOP5,02222 UAH
5 MOP25,11110 UAH
10 MOP50,22220 UAH
20 MOP100,44440 UAH
50 MOP251,11100 UAH
100 MOP502,22200 UAH
250 MOP1.255,55500 UAH
500 MOP2.511,11000 UAH
1000 MOP5.022,22000 UAH
2000 MOP10.044,44000 UAH
5000 MOP25.111,10000 UAH
10000 MOP50.222,20000 UAH