Convert UAH to MDL at the real exchange rate

2,000 Ukrainian hryvnias to Moldovan leus

2,000 uah
876.24 mdl

₴1.000 UAH = L0.4381 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:45
Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Moldovan Leu
1 UAH0,43812 MDL
5 UAH2,19060 MDL
10 UAH4,38119 MDL
20 UAH8,76238 MDL
50 UAH21,90595 MDL
100 UAH43,81190 MDL
250 UAH109,52975 MDL
500 UAH219,05950 MDL
1000 UAH438,11900 MDL
2000 UAH876,23800 MDL
5000 UAH2.190,59500 MDL
10000 UAH4.381,19000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MDL2,28249 UAH
5 MDL11,41245 UAH
10 MDL22,82490 UAH
20 MDL45,64980 UAH
50 MDL114,12450 UAH
100 MDL228,24900 UAH
250 MDL570,62250 UAH
500 MDL1.141,24500 UAH
1000 MDL2.282,49000 UAH
2000 MDL4.564,98000 UAH
5000 MDL11.412,45000 UAH
10000 MDL22.824,90000 UAH