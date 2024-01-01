10 Ukrainian hryvnias to Lesotho lotis

Convert UAH to LSL at the real exchange rate

10 uah
4.54 lsl

₴1.000 UAH = L0.4538 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92683.5340.7821.3481.37218.3321.5
1 EUR1.08190.2370.8451.4561.48219.8031.621
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.2190.018
1 GBP1.2791.184106.83611.7241.75523.4451.919

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Lesotho Loti
1 UAH0,45375 LSL
5 UAH2,26875 LSL
10 UAH4,53750 LSL
20 UAH9,07500 LSL
50 UAH22,68750 LSL
100 UAH45,37500 LSL
250 UAH113,43750 LSL
500 UAH226,87500 LSL
1000 UAH453,75000 LSL
2000 UAH907,50000 LSL
5000 UAH2.268,75000 LSL
10000 UAH4.537,50000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 LSL2,20386 UAH
5 LSL11,01930 UAH
10 LSL22,03860 UAH
20 LSL44,07720 UAH
50 LSL110,19300 UAH
100 LSL220,38600 UAH
250 LSL550,96500 UAH
500 LSL1.101,93000 UAH
1000 LSL2.203,86000 UAH
2000 LSL4.407,72000 UAH
5000 LSL11.019,30000 UAH
10000 LSL22.038,60000 UAH