1 Lesotho loti to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert LSL to UAH at the real exchange rate

1 lsl
2.05 uah

1.00000 LSL = 2.04931 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 LSL2.04931 UAH
5 LSL10.24655 UAH
10 LSL20.49310 UAH
20 LSL40.98620 UAH
50 LSL102.46550 UAH
100 LSL204.93100 UAH
250 LSL512.32750 UAH
500 LSL1024.65500 UAH
1000 LSL2049.31000 UAH
2000 LSL4098.62000 UAH
5000 LSL10246.55000 UAH
10000 LSL20493.10000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Lesotho Loti
1 UAH0.48797 LSL
5 UAH2.43984 LSL
10 UAH4.87968 LSL
20 UAH9.75936 LSL
50 UAH24.39840 LSL
100 UAH48.79680 LSL
250 UAH121.99200 LSL
500 UAH243.98400 LSL
1000 UAH487.96800 LSL
2000 UAH975.93600 LSL
5000 UAH2439.84000 LSL
10000 UAH4879.68000 LSL