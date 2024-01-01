100 Ukrainian hryvnias to Kenyan shillings

Convert UAH to KES at the real exchange rate

100 uah
318 kes

₴1.000 UAH = Ksh3.175 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:25
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92783.5480.7831.3491.37418.3911.504
1 EUR1.079190.1650.8451.4561.48219.8481.623
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.220.018
1 GBP1.2771.184106.72811.7231.75523.4941.921

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Kenyan Shilling
1 UAH3,17512 KES
5 UAH15,87560 KES
10 UAH31,75120 KES
20 UAH63,50240 KES
50 UAH158,75600 KES
100 UAH317,51200 KES
250 UAH793,78000 KES
500 UAH1.587,56000 KES
1000 UAH3.175,12000 KES
2000 UAH6.350,24000 KES
5000 UAH15.875,60000 KES
10000 UAH31.751,20000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 KES0,31495 UAH
5 KES1,57474 UAH
10 KES3,14948 UAH
20 KES6,29896 UAH
50 KES15,74740 UAH
100 KES31,49480 UAH
250 KES78,73700 UAH
500 KES157,47400 UAH
1000 KES314,94800 UAH
2000 KES629,89600 UAH
5000 KES1.574,74000 UAH
10000 KES3.149,48000 UAH