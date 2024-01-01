Convert KES to UAH at the real exchange rate

50 Kenyan shillings to Ukrainian hryvnias

50 kes
15.55 uah

Ksh1.000 KES = ₴0.3110 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.31440.3144
Low0.30610.2899
Average0.31140.3024
Change0.72%5.11%
1 KES to UAH stats

The performance of KES to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3144 and a 30 day low of 0.3061. This means the 30 day average was 0.3114. The change for KES to UAH was 0.72.

The performance of KES to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3144 and a 90 day low of 0.2899. This means the 90 day average was 0.3024. The change for KES to UAH was 5.11.

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 KES0,31104 UAH
5 KES1,55519 UAH
10 KES3,11037 UAH
20 KES6,22074 UAH
50 KES15,55185 UAH
100 KES31,10370 UAH
250 KES77,75925 UAH
500 KES155,51850 UAH
1000 KES311,03700 UAH
2000 KES622,07400 UAH
5000 KES1.555,18500 UAH
10000 KES3.110,37000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Kenyan Shilling
1 UAH3,21505 KES
5 UAH16,07525 KES
10 UAH32,15050 KES
20 UAH64,30100 KES
50 UAH160,75250 KES
100 UAH321,50500 KES
250 UAH803,76250 KES
500 UAH1.607,52500 KES
1000 UAH3.215,05000 KES
2000 UAH6.430,10000 KES
5000 UAH16.075,25000 KES
10000 UAH32.150,50000 KES