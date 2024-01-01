Convert UAH to HUF at the real exchange rate

20 Ukrainian hryvnias to Hungarian forints

20 uah
182 huf

₴1.000 UAH = Ft9.099 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:11
How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Hungarian Forint
1 UAH9,09920 HUF
5 UAH45,49600 HUF
10 UAH90,99200 HUF
20 UAH181,98400 HUF
50 UAH454,96000 HUF
100 UAH909,92000 HUF
250 UAH2.274,80000 HUF
500 UAH4.549,60000 HUF
1000 UAH9.099,20000 HUF
2000 UAH18.198,40000 HUF
5000 UAH45.496,00000 HUF
10000 UAH90.992,00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Ukrainian Hryvnia
2000 HUF219,80000 UAH
5000 HUF549,50000 UAH
10000 HUF1.099,00000 UAH
15000 HUF1.648,50000 UAH
20000 HUF2.198,00000 UAH
30000 HUF3.297,00000 UAH
40000 HUF4.396,00000 UAH
50000 HUF5.495,00000 UAH
60000 HUF6.594,00000 UAH
100000 HUF10.990,00000 UAH
150000 HUF16.485,00000 UAH
200000 HUF21.980,00000 UAH