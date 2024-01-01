Convert UAH to HUF at the real exchange rate
amount-spellout.1000 Ukrainian hryvnias to Hungarian forints
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Hungarian forints
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Hungarian Forint
|1 UAH
|9,09920 HUF
|5 UAH
|45,49600 HUF
|10 UAH
|90,99200 HUF
|20 UAH
|181,98400 HUF
|50 UAH
|454,96000 HUF
|100 UAH
|909,92000 HUF
|250 UAH
|2.274,80000 HUF
|500 UAH
|4.549,60000 HUF
|1000 UAH
|9.099,20000 HUF
|2000 UAH
|18.198,40000 HUF
|5000 UAH
|45.496,00000 HUF
|10000 UAH
|90.992,00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Ukrainian Hryvnia
|2000 HUF
|219,80000 UAH
|5000 HUF
|549,50000 UAH
|10000 HUF
|1.099,00000 UAH
|15000 HUF
|1.648,50000 UAH
|20000 HUF
|2.198,00000 UAH
|30000 HUF
|3.297,00000 UAH
|40000 HUF
|4.396,00000 UAH
|50000 HUF
|5.495,00000 UAH
|60000 HUF
|6.594,00000 UAH
|100000 HUF
|10.990,00000 UAH
|150000 HUF
|16.485,00000 UAH
|200000 HUF
|21.980,00000 UAH