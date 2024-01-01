amount-spellout.1000 Ukrainian hryvnias to Brazilian reais

Convert UAH to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 uah
133.75 brl

₴1.000 UAH = R$0.1338 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:20
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92683.5520.7831.3491.37518.3771.505
1 EUR1.08190.1990.8451.4571.48419.8391.624
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.220.018
1 GBP1.2781.184106.77611.7241.75723.4841.923

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Brazilian Real
1 UAH0,13375 BRL
5 UAH0,66875 BRL
10 UAH1,33750 BRL
20 UAH2,67500 BRL
50 UAH6,68750 BRL
100 UAH13,37500 BRL
250 UAH33,43750 BRL
500 UAH66,87500 BRL
1000 UAH133,75000 BRL
2000 UAH267,50000 BRL
5000 UAH668,75000 BRL
10000 UAH1.337,50000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BRL7,47664 UAH
5 BRL37,38320 UAH
10 BRL74,76640 UAH
20 BRL149,53280 UAH
50 BRL373,83200 UAH
100 BRL747,66400 UAH
250 BRL1.869,16000 UAH
500 BRL3.738,32000 UAH
1000 BRL7.476,64000 UAH
2000 BRL14.953,28000 UAH
5000 BRL37.383,20000 UAH
10000 BRL74.766,40000 UAH