1 Surinamese dollar to Jamaican dollars

Convert SRD to JMD at the real exchange rate

1 srd
4.17 jmd

1.00000 SRD = 4.17453 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 SRD4.17453 JMD
5 SRD20.87265 JMD
10 SRD41.74530 JMD
20 SRD83.49060 JMD
50 SRD208.72650 JMD
100 SRD417.45300 JMD
250 SRD1043.63250 JMD
500 SRD2087.26500 JMD
1000 SRD4174.53000 JMD
2000 SRD8349.06000 JMD
5000 SRD20872.65000 JMD
10000 SRD41745.30000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Surinamese Dollar
1 JMD0.23955 SRD
5 JMD1.19774 SRD
10 JMD2.39548 SRD
20 JMD4.79096 SRD
50 JMD11.97740 SRD
100 JMD23.95480 SRD
250 JMD59.88700 SRD
500 JMD119.77400 SRD
1000 JMD239.54800 SRD
2000 JMD479.09600 SRD
5000 JMD1197.74000 SRD
10000 JMD2395.48000 SRD