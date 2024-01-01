10 Sierra Leonean leones to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert SLL to PEN at the real exchange rate

10 sll
0,00 pen

1.00000 SLL = 0.00016 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.87391.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9611.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.23041.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088450.009437470.012014810.01591130.01763780.01010930.203917

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sierra Leonean leones to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SLL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SLL to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sierra Leonean leones

SLL to USD

SLL to SGD

SLL to CAD

SLL to EUR

SLL to INR

SLL to ZAR

SLL to AUD

SLL to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 SLL0.00016 PEN
5 SLL0.00081 PEN
10 SLL0.00162 PEN
20 SLL0.00325 PEN
50 SLL0.00812 PEN
100 SLL0.01623 PEN
250 SLL0.04059 PEN
500 SLL0.08117 PEN
1000 SLL0.16235 PEN
2000 SLL0.32470 PEN
5000 SLL0.81175 PEN
10000 SLL1.62350 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 PEN6159.52000 SLL
5 PEN30797.60000 SLL
10 PEN61595.20000 SLL
20 PEN123190.40000 SLL
50 PEN307976.00000 SLL
100 PEN615952.00000 SLL
250 PEN1539880.00000 SLL
500 PEN3079760.00000 SLL
1000 PEN6159520.00000 SLL
2000 PEN12319040.00000 SLL
5000 PEN30797600.00000 SLL
10000 PEN61595200.00000 SLL