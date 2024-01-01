Convert PEN to SLL at the real exchange rate

100 Peruvian nuevo soles to Sierra Leonean leones

100 pen
5,98,905 sll

S/.1.000 PEN = Le5,989 SLL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08190.2721.4831.6220.96720.262
1 GBP1.18411.28106.8931.7561.9211.14523.993
1 USD0.9250.781183.51.3721.50.89418.742
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Sierra Leonean leones

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SLL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to SLL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 PEN5.989,05000 SLL
5 PEN29.945,25000 SLL
10 PEN59.890,50000 SLL
20 PEN119.781,00000 SLL
50 PEN299.452,50000 SLL
100 PEN598.905,00000 SLL
250 PEN1.497.262,50000 SLL
500 PEN2.994.525,00000 SLL
1000 PEN5.989.050,00000 SLL
2000 PEN11.978.100,00000 SLL
5000 PEN29.945.250,00000 SLL
10000 PEN59.890.500,00000 SLL
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 SLL0,00017 PEN
5 SLL0,00083 PEN
10 SLL0,00167 PEN
20 SLL0,00334 PEN
50 SLL0,00835 PEN
100 SLL0,01670 PEN
250 SLL0,04174 PEN
500 SLL0,08349 PEN
1000 SLL0,16697 PEN
2000 SLL0,33394 PEN
5000 SLL0,83486 PEN
10000 SLL1,66971 PEN