amount-spellout.10000 Sierra Leonean leones to Lebanese pounds

Convert SLL to LBP at the real exchange rate

10000 sll
6586.67 lbp

1.00000 SLL = 0.65867 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.85141.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9351.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.211.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088720.009439780.012017810.01591520.01764210.01011180.203967

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sierra Leonean leones to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SLL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SLL to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sierra Leonean leones

SLL to USD

SLL to SGD

SLL to CAD

SLL to EUR

SLL to INR

SLL to ZAR

SLL to AUD

SLL to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Lebanese Pound
1 SLL0.65867 LBP
5 SLL3.29333 LBP
10 SLL6.58667 LBP
20 SLL13.17334 LBP
50 SLL32.93335 LBP
100 SLL65.86670 LBP
250 SLL164.66675 LBP
500 SLL329.33350 LBP
1000 SLL658.66700 LBP
2000 SLL1317.33400 LBP
5000 SLL3293.33500 LBP
10000 SLL6586.67000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 LBP1.51822 SLL
5 LBP7.59110 SLL
10 LBP15.18220 SLL
20 LBP30.36440 SLL
50 LBP75.91100 SLL
100 LBP151.82200 SLL
250 LBP379.55500 SLL
500 LBP759.11000 SLL
1000 LBP1518.22000 SLL
2000 LBP3036.44000 SLL
5000 LBP7591.10000 SLL
10000 LBP15182.20000 SLL