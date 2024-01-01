amount-spellout.10000 Singapore dollars to Omani rials

Convert SGD to OMR at the real exchange rate

10.000 sgd
2.914,220 omr

1.00000 SGD = 0.29142 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Singapore dollars to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Omani Rial
1 SGD0.29142 OMR
5 SGD1.45711 OMR
10 SGD2.91422 OMR
20 SGD5.82844 OMR
50 SGD14.57110 OMR
100 SGD29.14220 OMR
250 SGD72.85550 OMR
500 SGD145.71100 OMR
1000 SGD291.42200 OMR
2000 SGD582.84400 OMR
5000 SGD1457.11000 OMR
10000 SGD2914.22000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Singapore Dollar
1 OMR3.43145 SGD
5 OMR17.15725 SGD
10 OMR34.31450 SGD
20 OMR68.62900 SGD
50 OMR171.57250 SGD
100 OMR343.14500 SGD
250 OMR857.86250 SGD
500 OMR1715.72500 SGD
1000 OMR3431.45000 SGD
2000 OMR6862.90000 SGD
5000 OMR17157.25000 SGD
10000 OMR34314.50000 SGD